PH confirms 6,483 more COVID-19 cases; 210 new deaths highest in nearly 2 months

People who were inoculated with Sinovac COVID19 vaccine prepare to exit the Marikina Sports Center on May 25, 2021.

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday confirmed 6,483 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the country's total recorded cases to over 1.2 million.

The day's fresh cases brought the country's running tally to 1,200,430, of which 48,109 or 4 percent are considered active, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

COVID-related deaths increased to 20,379 with 210 new fatalities, the highest announced in nearly 7 weeks or since April 10 when the country logged 225 deaths, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

Most of the additional deaths, or 139, were initially tagged as recovered but were reclassified after the DOH's final validation, the agency said.

There were 4,335 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recuperated from the disease to 1,131,942.

The total recoveries accounts for 94.3 percent of the country's cumulative total.

Out of 47,869 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 12.5 percent were found positive for the virus.

Six laboratories failed to submit data on time.

