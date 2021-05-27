Pfizer jab for 12- to 15-yr-olds: DOH studying to include children in vaccine priority list

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A health expert on Thursday said that the Department of Health (DOH) and other agencies are now studying where to include children in the vaccination priority groups of the government.

“Importante din malaman paano sila isasali sa prioritization ng ating mga bakuna. Yung po ang tinitingnan ngayon ng ating Department of Health at ng iba pang ahensiya. Ang approved sa atin ngayon, A1, A2, A3,” said vaccine expert panel head Dr. Nina Gloriani.

(It’s important to find out how they can be included in the prioritization for our vaccines.That is what the DOH and other agencies are looking at now. The approved priority now is A1, A2, and A3.)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier said that Pfizer has applied for an amendment to their emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine to include its use on children aged 12 to 15.

“Kung papasok yung mga bata doon sa may comorbidities, baka po sila ang mauna. Sa ngayon, meron tayong limitasyon na ganun.

Eventually, DOH will come up with its own recommendations. Pinag-uusapan na sa NITAG at sa mga DOH bodies po,” Gloriani said.

(Children with comorbidities may be included in the A3 group. For now, we have that kind of limitation. Eventually, the DOH will come up with its own recommendations and this is being tackled by the NITAG and other DOH bodies.)

The FDA said it will be issuing an amendment within the week, and that Pfizer jabs can be used on children once the country receives its supply.



“Kaka-apply lang nila for amendment to their EUA sa FDA. Hindi naman magtatagal evaluation niyan kasi additional indication lang yan, yung age group. Kung yung EUA, 21 days, we hope it will be shorter than that,” said Gloriani.

(They just applied for amendment to their EUA with FDA. The evaluation won’t take that long because the age group is just an additional indication. If the EU takes about 21 days, we hope it will be shorter than that.)

The United States earlier approved the use of Pfizer vaccines for children between 12 and 15 years old.

Aside from Pfizer, Gloriani said Sinovac is also conducting trials for use on children. Other pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and AstraZeneca are also conducting their own trials.

“Meron na po ongoing. Actually, 3 years to 17 years old. So meron na silang data on the safety, may konting data sa immunogenicity, kung nakapag-produce sila ng antibodies. Although hindi natin nakikita yung actual na technical report,” she said.

(Its ongoing. Actually, its for 3 years to 17 years old. And they already have the data on safety and a little data on immunogenicity. But we have yet to see the actual technical report.)

