Only 3 out of 100 recipients of COVID-19 vaccine report adverse effects: medical experts

MANILA - Filipinos should be vaccinated immediately without worrying about possible adverse effects of COVID-19 jabs, a group of experts said Thursday.

Dr. Lulu Bravo of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccinations said they have deployed more than a hundred experts monitoring adverse events being reported by people across the country who have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines for the past two months.

“We had 3%. Three out of 100 reporting side effects. Yes, there were deaths, after vaccination, mostly COVID, frontliners died after vaccination because they had COVID before vaccination,” Bravo said in a virtual conference.

She said info drives should be strengthened to address vaccine hesitancy and counter false claims about COVID-19 jabs, especially those on social media.

“No one yet has died that can be directly connected to the vaccine. They die because of their underlying condition and this is the one we have to investigate really,” Bravo stressed.

She said vaccine recipients can report adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) at their vaccination center, a hospital or through an online app called Digiflow.

Bravo said the group has called on the Department of Health to improve the online system for reporting of AEFIs.

“I just wish people don't put out their adverse effects on social media because we need to investigate it first. Because this can be something that can scare people away. I really hope they can report their adverse effects in the proper channel,” she said.

Bravo said the pace of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program has yet to be evaluated. To date, an average of 200,000 individuals a day are being inoculated.

The figure is not even half of the target number of 500,000 to achieve herd immunity this year, according to her.

Former Philippine Medical Association president Dr. Bu Castro said proper information dissemination about the COVID-19 vaccine, and not legislation, will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The association's incumbent president, Dr. Benny Atienza, said they are working closely with local government units to help in setting up more vaccination sites and providing medical personnel.

“Ang PMA ay tumutulong na sa vaccination centers at andu'n ang ating mga members. Meron tayong 117 to 119 health components in different parts of the archipelago,” Atienza said.

- report from Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News

