Metro Manila virus cases equivalent to peak of COVID surge last August: OCTA Research

Patients are watched over by relatives and hospital aides inside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. The number of daily cases has slowed in the last two weeks under a stricter lockdown in the national Capital Region (NCR) but hospitals are still above the ideal operating capacity. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - Government must ensure it has enough health workers to man COVID-19 beds in the event of another surge to ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, OCTA Research Group said Thursday.

Virus infections in the capital region are "equivalent to the numbers at the peak of the first surge in August," said OCTA Research fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco.

"Even if the numbers are substantially lower than the peak we had in April, if you compare it to the peak of the first surge last year they are comparable now. We’d like to keep these numbers going down in order for our contact tracing, isolation procedures to be as optimal as possible," he told ANC's Headstart.

The independent research group earlier said it does not recommend the easing of a heightened general community quarantine, which is set to end May 31.

The group also observed that it was not hospital beds that Metro Manila lacks but medical frontliners who man them, Austriaco said.

"We can have beds but the question is do we have enough healthcare workers to man those beds in case those beds need to be filled again. It’s still not clear how many nurses we have in NCR (National Capital Region) and the nursing to bed ratio at this time," he said.

"The most basic challenge is to keep the numbers low. If the numbers are kept low, there will be no surge that will drive hospital occupancy."

OCTA Research, meantime, supports government's move to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination in Metro Manila and key economic hubs, according to Austriaco.

"These are the hotbeds for COVID-19. If we're able to control the pandemic in NCR, then other provinces they won’t be more of a risk because our viruses are feeding the surges that you're seeing elsewhere in the country," he said.

"Filipinos who were in lockdown in NCR, they go home to the province and they bring the virus with them."

Government needs to conduct 500,000 daily inoculations in Metro Manila and the other key urban areas to achieve its target by November, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

The country has administered 4,097,425 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Saturday. Some 949,939 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 3,147,486 have received their first dose.

The Philippines previously aimed to inoculate up to 70 million of its population by yearend to achieve herd immunity.