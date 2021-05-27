Metro Manila mayors want 'gradual opening' from quarantine: MMDA

People go about their business as stores continue to enforce quarantine protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the launch of the Safety Seal Certification in SM Sucat in Parañaque on May 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila mayors recommend a "gradual opening" of the economy, their representative said on Thursday, as the inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response prepared to tackle quarantine classifications for June.

The capital region and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under "heightened" general community quarantine (GCQ) until May 31.

"Napagkasunduan ng mga mayors na kami po ay nakikiisa sa economic team, gradual opening, dahil maganda na ang naging mga kaso ngayon, bumaba na po at hindi lamang ‘yon, maganda na rin sa mga ospital," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Pero ‘wag na lang natin masyadong bibiglain," he said in a press briefing.

(The mayors agreed that we are one with the economic team, gradual opening, because our cases have improved, are going down, and our hospitals are good. But let us not make it sudden.)

An urban sprawl of 16 cities and one town and home to some 12 million people, Metro Manila accounts for about 40 percent of the country's economic output. It has also been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines.

The COVID-19 daily attack rate, the proportion of people who become ill with the disease, has gone down in Metro Manila to 10.6 percent from a peak of 34 percent between April 4 and 17, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The 2-week growth rate of the coronavirus in the area has gone down to -47 percent from -5 percent, while the overall health care utilization rate of the region has improved to 43 percent, down 25 percent from its April peak, he said.

These "low risk" figures are "sufficient basis for GCQ," said Roque.

"However, there is also the fact that the implementers have to be heard. And the implementers here are the Metro Manila mayors saying the reopening of the economy, while they are fully supportive, must be done in a gradual manner," he said.

The COVID-19 task force is meeting on Thursday to discuss June quarantine levels, he said.

"It could be announced by the President himself on the 31st [of May] or it could be announced earlier after maproseso iyong mga appeal ng ilang mga LGU (after the appeal of some local government units are processed)," the Palace spokesman said.

Video courtesy of PTV