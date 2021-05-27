Metro Manila mayors seek vaccination of essential workers, opening up more businesses

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have agreed to recommend the vaccination of essential workers (A4) and expansion of establishments' capacity, an official said Thursday.

The mayors also agreed to expand churches' seating capacity up to 50 percent while curfew will remain between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Ang napagkasunduan ng mga alkalde kagabi ay number 1 lakihan pa ang capacity at to have more activities at mga negosyo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Mayors have agreed to expand capacity of establishments and have more activities and businesses.)

"Itinutulak po ng mga alkalde na pati A4, bakunahan na. Ang depinisiyon po ng NEDA ay lahat ng manggagawa except those working from home."

(They also called for the vaccination of A4 category. This is defined by NEDA as all workers except those working from home.)

The capital region, home to a tenth of the country's 100 million people, is ready to ease restrictions "slowly but very cautious," according to Abalos.

"Bago po magdecide, nagreport po ang DOH (Department of Health) at napakaganda, bumababa na ang mga kaso, medyo maganda na ang (sitwasyon ng) ating ICU (intensive care units) at hospital beds kaya we take this with caution," he said.

(Before the mayors decided, the DOH reported that cases are decreasing and the situation in ICUs and hospitals are getting better so we take this with caution.)

The capital region on Wednesday tallied 988 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total active infections to 10,723 or 23.92 percent of the country's 46,037 active cases.