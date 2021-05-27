House committees OK bill proposing free college entrance exams

MANILA - The House committees on basic and technical education on Thursday approved, subject to amendments, House Bill No. 647 or the “Free College Entrance Examination Act.”

Parañaque City Rep. Joy Myra Tambunting authored the bill.

The measure aims to provide free entrance examinations in all state universities and colleges (SUCs), local colleges and universities (LCUs), and private universities and colleges (PUCs) to deserving and qualified students.

“‘Entrance examinations are among the prohibitive costs for any student in gaining a college degee,” Tambunting said in her explanatory note.

The committee will submit the bill to the whole House for its action.

Meantime, the 2 panels also approved on Thursday House Joint Resolution Nos. 26 and 27 that would create a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education.

The oversight committee said it would carry out the national review, assessment and evaluation of the performance of the agencies regulating basic and higher education in the country as well as their manpower development.

The panel would be composed of five members each, from the House of Representatives and from the Senate, to carry out the national review of the country’s education system.

