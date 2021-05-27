Palace, VP camp spar over suggestion for Duterte-Robredo vaccine ad

President Rodrigo Duterte chats with Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo at the sidelines of the 38th Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Commencement Exercises for 'Masidlak' Class of 2017 at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on March 24, 2017. Marcelino Pascua, Malacanang Photo/File

MANILA — The camps of President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo traded criticism this week over a suggestion that the 2 leaders appear in an infomercial in a bid to shore up public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

In a meeting with Duterte on Wednesday, his spokesman Harry Roque inaccurately claimed the Vice President had "volunteered" to appear in the infomercial, supposedly when the country's vaccine supply started to increase.

"Sa loob-loob ko, matapos tayong siraan nang siraan eh ngayong nagiging matagumpay ang ating vaccination eh makikisama ngayon 'no," he said.



(I was thinking, after criticizing the vaccination again and again, she wants to join now that it is becoming successful.)

Duterte did not respond to Roque, based on the part of the taped meeting that was televised.

The infomercial suggestion had in fact come from Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian last week. It was not Robredo's idea.

Roque's public statement drew retort from the vice president's camp.

"The Vice President simply expressed her willingness to do it to improve vaccination confidence, which remains alarmingly low. She has always been ready to set aside politics and do what is necessary to help our fellow Filipinos," said Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez.

"Based on this statement from last night's Cabinet briefing, it is sadly clear that this administration will always put politics first, and will even lie to push its own agenda," he said in a statement released on Thursday.

Robredo "has been working non-stop to help Filipinos overcome the various difficulties brought by COVID-19, and will always be ready to do more to serve our people," said her spokesman.

Responding to Gutierrez, Roque said, "That’s his perception."

"Ang tingin ko po (my opinion is), it was really volunteering," he said in his press briefing.

Only 1 in 4 Manila residents are willing to take the vaccines, according to a survey by the OCTA research group.



A separate survey by Pulse Asia revealed 6 in 10 Filipinos were hesitant to take COVID-19 shots.



RELATED VIDEO: