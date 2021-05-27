DOH to probe reports of Chinese nationals vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Pasay

Health workers administer the COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine to Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at the V.Luna Medical Center in Quezon City on March 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health on Thursday said it is looking into reports that several Chinese nationals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines.

The Pasay City local government earlier said that the Chinese nationals were inoculated as they were either senior citizens or persons with comorbidities, among the priority sectors of the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination program.

"Papaimbestigahan natin 'yan kasi hindi malinaw sa'min kung ano ba ang naging batayan," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told state television PTV.

(We will have that investigated because it remains unclear what the basis for their vaccination was.)

"We will have that investigated kung totoo nga ba ito at kakausapin ang pamahalaang lokal kung ano ang nagaganap," he said.

(We will have that investigated if it is true and we will speak with the local government to clarify what happened.)

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano earlier said the Chinese nationals went through the regular vaccination process and were not given special treatment in inoculation sites.

"They submitted their Barangay Certificates and Medical Certificates indicating that they were residents of the city and they belonged to either the A2 or A3 groups," she said.

The DOH has yet to receive a report on the number of foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines, where supply for the local population remains scant.

"Ang alam ko lang na nabakunahan ay members of the diplomatic corps," Duque said.

(What I know is that members of the diplomatic corps have been vaccinated.)

"Dinadala nila 'yung bakuna nila at 'yun 'yung binibigay sa sariling empleyado," he said.

(They brought their own vaccines and used that to inoculate their employees.)

As of May 25, the country has fully vaccinated 1 million people, while 3.46 million have received their first jab.

The government hopes to vaccinate at least 58 million individuals this year to attain herd immunity against the disease, which has infected at least 1.1 million since last year.

