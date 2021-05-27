Gov't won't prioritize areas of Duterte allies in vaccine distribution: Roque

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday said the Duterte administration will not discriminate in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution based on political leaning.

Roque dismissed fears that the Duterte administration would prioritize his allies in the vaccine distribution, saying it makes no sense scientifically to discriminate based on political lines.

"Scientifically, you can’t discriminate because you’re defeating the purpose of a mass vaccination. No one is safe until we are all safe. It does not make sense if you give priority to areas just because they are political supporters and ignore other areas because the nature of the virus is it does not discriminate against or for political allies or opponents," he said.

The Philippines has been vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 since March. A monitoring by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group found that about 8 million doses have arrived in the country and 4,495,375 have been administered.

The country is eyeing "population protection" against the virus before the year ends, according to the Department of Health. This means vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the country’s 108 million population, with special focus in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, where there are still high number of infections.

