Davao del Norte town imposes 2-day work suspension after 7 employees test positive for COVID-19

SANTO TOMAS, Davao del Norte - Work and services at the Santo Tomas local government in Davao del Norte were ordered suspended starting 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, until Friday, May 28, after seven government employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Municipal Information Officer Mart Sambalud said the operations of selected local government offices will adopt a work-from-home scheme to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

He said the work suspension is not applicable to the offices related to disaster, emergency, rescue, health, information, and social services, such as Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Municipal Health Center, and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

"Queries and appointments from the public will be channeled through the Facebook pages of the various offices of the Santo Tomas LGU, public hotline directories, and other social media platforms to avoid person-to-person transmission of the virus," the statement read.

The local government has also ordered massive disinfection and sanitation of various offices as part of its preventive measures against COVID-19.

Santo Tomas town has already logged a total of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 118 active cases and 13 reported COVID-19 fatality as of Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

- report from Hernel Tocmo