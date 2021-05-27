Arrest warrant out for vlogger Tim Sawyer for domestic violence

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation Special Action Unit on Thursday went to the residence of vlogger Tim Sawyer who has a standing arrest warrant for domestic violence.
The family court of Trece Martires in Cavite issued an arrest warrant against Sawyer after his former partner, model-actress China Roces, filed a complaint against him.
Sawyer is wanted for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.
The former couple became popular for their video blogs on social media.
Last year, one of their live videos trended after it showed the couple arguing about their relationship and finances.
