Arrest warrant out for vlogger Tim Sawyer for domestic violence



MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation Special Action Unit on Thursday went to the residence of vlogger Tim Sawyer who has a standing arrest warrant for domestic violence.

The family court of Trece Martires in Cavite issued an arrest warrant against Sawyer after his former partner, model-actress China Roces, filed a complaint against him.

Sawyer is wanted for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

The former couple became popular for their video blogs on social media.

Just in: The NBI searches for vlogger Tim Sawyer in his residences in Cavite. An arrest warrant was issued by the family court of Trece Martires against Sawyer. pic.twitter.com/8SlchGrNyW — Niko Baua (@Nikobaua) May 27, 2021

Last year, one of their live videos trended after it showed the couple arguing about their relationship and finances.