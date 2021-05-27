2 dead, 2 hurt in explosion at government arsenal in Bataan

MANILA - Two personnel of the government arsenal in Limay, Bataan died while 2 others were injured following an explosion early Wednesday, the Department of National Defense said.

Ricardo Solomon, 40, and Marvin Tatel, 38, were killed after a mixture of explosive chemicals they were handling "exploded for [a] still undetermined cause," according to the initial police report.

The chemicals were reportedly used in making bullet primers, police said.

"As a result of explosion, Tatel died on the spot while Solomon died while being transported to the infirmary in DND Arsenal," the report read.

Macreldo Rodriguez, the group's chief who was making reports on his desk, and Allan Wisco, who was checking the hydraulics systems, sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police said an explosives ordnance disposal unit was sent to the scene "to clear the area of possible explosive hazards."

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that they would be provided assistance, said his spokesman Arsenio Andolong.

"The SND has directed the GA conduct a thorough review of the safety and protective measures implemented in the manufacturing facilities to ensure that a similar incident will be avoided in the future," he said in a statement.

Under the Armed Forces fo the Philippines modernization law, the government arsenal was meant for the "production of basic weapons, ammunition and other munitions for the use of the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP), and for the sale and export of products in excess of AFP/PNP requirements."



