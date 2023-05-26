ALAMIN: Mga maapektuhan ng weekend road reblocking sa NCR

MAYNILA — Magsasagawa ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ng road reblocking sa ilang lugar sa Metro Manila ngayong weekend.

Simula ngayong Biyernes, alas-11 ng gabi, hanggang Lunes, Mayo 29, magkakaroon ng reblocking at repairs sa mga sumusunod na lugar:

1. C-5 Road (NB), J. Vargas St., to C5-Ortigas Flyover Approach (3rd lane), Pasig City

2. C-5 Road (SB), infront of UP BGC (Truck Lane), Makati City

3. EDSA (NB), after Kalayaan Flyover (2nd lane from Inner most lane), Makati City

4. C-5 Road (SB), infront of Petron, Makati City

5. EDSA (SB), fronting Panorama Bldg., & fronting Word of Hope (3rd lane from center island), Quezon City

6. Mindanao Ave. (SB), fronting Flying V Gas Station to Mindanao Bridge I (Truck Lane), Quezon City

7. A. Bonifacio Ave. (NB), corner Sgt. Rivera St., (3rd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

8. A. Bonifacio Ave. (SB), Cloverleaf to 11th Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

9. G. Araneta Ave., Sto. Domingo Ave. to Mauban St., (2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

10. Commonwealth Ave. (NB), Commission on Audit (COA) to Kristong Hari (3rd lane from MRT 7 wall, Quezon City

11. Aurora Blvd., K0011+560-K0011+600 before F. Castillo St., (1st lane from sidewalk, Quezon City

12. Aurora Blvd., Eastbound before Gilmore Ave., (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

13. EDSA (NB), Mahal Kita Hotel to Sgt., Mariano St. (Outer lane), Pasay City

14. Mc Arthur Highway (SB) (S02118LZ) - (K0010 + (-300 to K0010 + (-169.50), Malabon City

15. C-3 Road North Bay (NB), infront of Navotas motorpool (Truck lane), Caloocan City

16. EDSA (NB), between Gen. De Jesus St., & Gen. Tirona St., (4th lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City

17. Mc Arthur Highway (SB), between Reparo Rd & Calle Cuatro (Inner lane), Caloocan City

18. C-5 Road Doña Julia Vargas intersection near Shell Gasoline Station, along Pasig Blvd. (Westbound) near Universal Robina Corporation, Pasig City

19. C-5 Road (SB), along E. Rodriguez Junior Avenue Bagumbayan, infront of Shell Gas Station (1st and 2nd lane), Quezon City

Inaabisuhan ang mga motorista na gumamit muna ng mga alternatibong ruta.

Madadaanan ulit ang mga apektadong kalsada simula alas-5 ng madaling-araw, Mayo 29.