Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said he would fight the "endemic" corruption in government, starting with the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Marcos said the pandemic-battered economy "will simply not succeed" if the 2 revenue-generating agencies fail to collect tariffs and taxes efficiently.

"Of course hindi mo matatanggal sa usapan—let’s not pretend—na ‘pag pinag-usapan Customs at saka BIR, ang daming corruption," Marcos said in an interview with 3 media outlets.

(Of course when you talk about Customs and the BIR, you cannot pretend that there is no corruption.)

"There is no place for, there should not be any place for corruption. Unfortunately, in some areas naging endemic na talaga 'yung corruption (corruption has become endemic). You have to really dig deep," he said.

Marcos said the BIR has to make all its processes "more efficient" and make the public understand the tax structure. Meanwhile, equipment and ports should be upgraded to raise the collections of the customs bureau, he said.



"Corruption—kalimutan na lang natin ‘yong nakaraan. Huwag nating sasabihin, that was not under my watch, hindi ako namamahala noon. Ngayon, ako na ang namamahala, so wala nang ganyan. At kung meron pang ganyan, hahabol-habulin talaga namin kayo at hindi pupuwede ‘yan," Marcos said.

(Let's forget the past. Let's not say it was not under my watch, I wasn't the one leading then. I am the one leading now, so there would be no more of that. And if there is nay, we will go after you and we will not allow that.)

"We have to, at the very least, reduce the corrosive influence of corruption in government as a general rule," he added.

Marcos said he has received "many applications" for potential heads of the 2 agencies.

"I'm sure we will find the right people. I have a fairly good idea of who has been able to show performance," said the President-elect.

Marcos and his family have been hounded by allegations of corruption during the rule of his father and namesake who was toppled by a peaceful revolt in 1986. The government has recovered P174 billion in

The family denies any wrongdoing. Matriarch Imelda has been found guilty of several counts of graft in lower courts, but has won most of her appeals in higher courts. None of the members of the former first family has been imprisoned.

In March, the finance department said the Marcos family and their estate administrators "have not paid" outstanding estate taxes valued at P203 billion.