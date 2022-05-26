MANILA - Pending graft and corruption cases under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "will continue" to be tackled, incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Thursday.

This, after Marcos Jr. earlier said he is inclined to "forget the past."

The incoming president said in an earlier press conference that he wants to forget incidents of corruption that did not happen under his watch.

"Pending cases will continue, of course, because they are pending cases," Angeles told reporters when asked to clarify Marcos Jr.'s statement.

"I think the approach as you had expounded in previous interviews is not to concentrate too much on fault finding or on sins of the past because in his words, 'Ako na ang namamahala ngayon' (I am the one in charge now)," he said.

"That's the extent of what he says. I cannot expound more on that. We will probably require a more clear or precise policy on this one since he was just freely speaking his mind this morning," she added.

Marcos Jr. earlier said he would fight the "endemic" corruption in government, starting with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The Marcos family, meanwhile, has yet to settle its P203-billion estate tax debt even after the BIR said it has been trying to collect and demand payment from the Marcos estate administrators.

The topic about his family's estate tax liabilities was not brought up during the interview with Marcos Jr., but the incoming President noted that the BIR has to make all its processes "more efficient" and make the public understand the tax structure.

Marcos Jr. earlier said that he plans to turn the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) into a "real anti-corruption" agency under his administration.

The PCGG was established in 1986 to go after the Marcos family's billions of pesos in ill-gotten wealth accumulated during the administration of Marcos Jr.'s father and namesake, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Marcos family's matriarch, Imelda, has been found guilty of several counts of graft in lower courts, but has won most of her appeals in higher courts. The family has denied wrongdoing, and none of the Marcoses has been imprisoned.