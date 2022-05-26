

MANILA — The House of Representatives has passed on second reading a bill that mandates no physical contact in apprehending traffic violators.

The chamber last Monday approved on second reading House Bill No. 10811, which seeks to utilize available road surveillance technology in apprehending traffic violations.

The implementation of the "no contract apprehension" scheme in Philippine roads will also "curtail graft and corruption and abuse of authority by traffic enforcers" and "eliminate the prolonged exposure of traffic enforcers to road hazards," according to the bill's fact sheet.

The measure also includes the following key provisions.

Mandates no physical contact in apprehending traffic violations through the use of available road surveillance cameras

Defines duties and powers of traffic agencies in No Contact Traffic Apprehension (NCTA)

Mandates the tagging of the license of the erring driver instead of the registration of the vehicle involved in a traffic violation and alerting the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the violation

Rewards law-abiding drivers every 5 years when their license is clear of demerits as may be determined under Republic Act No. 10930 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as amended

Allows sharing of data of drivers and other road users among authorized traffic agencies in accordance with Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012

Allows a transition period for the full implementation of the NCTA

The House is expected to approve the bill on third and final reading after 3 session days from approval on second reading.

Congress has until June 3, which is when it adjourns sine die, to pass the measure.

Prior to the bill, select cities in Metro Manila have already been implementing the "no contact apprehension" scheme against traffic violators.

