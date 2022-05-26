DFA brings home 333 more Filipinos from Kuwait

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said over 300 distressed overseas Filipinos have arrived from Kuwait.

The 333 Filipinos arrived in the Philippines via a DFA-chartered flight.

Included in the flight are 4 infants and 2 medical repatriates, as well as workers who were victims of physical and sexual abuse.

This is the fifth repatriation flight from Kuwait.

The Department continues its close coordination with its foreign service posts all over the world and stands ready to provide assistance to all our distressed kababayans wherever they may be," DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said.