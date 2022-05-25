Critics to Marcos: Prove us wrong on issues

Presumptive President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos addresses the members of the media during a briefing at the BBM Campaign Headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Critics of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday voiced their discontent over his proclamation as the president, but had a hopeful message for his upcoming six-year term.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio were officially proclaimed by Congress earlier Wednesday as winners of the May 9 presidential and vice-presidential elections.

In a statement, the National Union of People's Lawyers said the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang decades after they were deposed following a 20-year brutal and corrupt regime " bodes a bleak and dreary future for the country and people."

"The deja vu optics and symbols send chills down one's spine when one visualizes images of the next 6 years," NUPL President Edre Olalia said.

Olalia, however, said his group "hope and will be gladly surprised if they prove us wrong on issues of human rights, good governance, social justice, national sovereignty, and other defining issues despite the evident signals, pronouncements and experience to the contrary.

"Unity cannot be based on impunity. There must be accountability at all levels, past, present, and future. Our commitment to be vigilant, to call out, to hold our ground, and to push back is even more intense and imperative.

"If the oppressors and exploiters do not give up but live it up, why should the oppressed and exploited give up and die down?"

Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, meanwhile, said the progressive Makabayan bloc of the House of Representatives walked out after Marcos and Duterte-Carpio's proclamation, as they do not want to "glorify the coming of a 'dictatorannical' regime as represented by the tandem."

"I coined 'dictatorannical' to describe the Marcos-and-Duterte tandem as that is what they truly represent: Marcos Sr.'s dictatorial rule and Digong Duterte's tyrannical rule." Zarate said in a statement.

Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio had campaigned on a promise to unify the country, boost jobs, and tame rising prices as the Philippines sought a pathway out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos Jr., 64, is son and namesake of the late dictator who was ousted from office in the 1986 People Power Revolution, will become the 17th President of the Philippines.

He will succeed incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, father of Sara, after the Chief Executive steps down next on June 30.

Marcos' candidacy was challenged by victims of martial law who filed but lost disqualification cases before the Commission of Elections.

His victory followed relentless online whitewashing of the family's past and alliances with rival political dynasties who have the means to influence voters in their regions.

