MANILA – The Commission of Elections on Wednesday released the the official list of party-list groups that won in the 2022 national and local elections.

The groups are:

ACT-CIS

1-RIDER PL

TINGOG

4PS

AKO BICOL

SAGIP

ANG PROBINSYANO

USWAG ILONGGO

TUTOK TO WIN

CIBAC

SENIOR CITIZENS PL

DUTERTE YOUTH

AGIMAT

KABATAAN

ANGAT

MARINO

AKO BISAYA

PROBINSYANO AKO

LPGMA

API

GABRIELA

CWS

AGRI

P3PWD

AKO ILOCANO AKO

KUSUG TAUSUG

AN WARAY

KALINGA

AGAP

COOP NATCO

MALASAKIT@BAYANIHAN

BHW

GP PARTY

BH

ACT TEACHERS

TGP

BICOL SARO

DUMPER PTDA

PINUNO

ABANG LINGKOD

PBA

OFW

ABONO

ANAKALUSUGAN

KABAYAN

MAGSASAKA

1-PACMAN

APEC

PUSONG PINOY

TUCP

PATROL

MANILA TEACHERS

AAMBIS-OWA

PHILRECA

ALONA

According to the Comelec, the proclamation of party-list groups is set on Thursday, 4 p.m. at the Philippine International Convention Center.

In a press conference earlier Wednesday, Commissioner George Garcia said the Comelec, sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) for senators and party-lists, is prevented from proclaiming groups facing petitions for cancellation of their registration.

Party-list groups assured of House seats but have cancellation cases include Kabataan and Gabriela.

Gabriela and Kabataan were accused by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) of being linked to the communist movement.

NTF-ELCAC sought the cancellation of the 2 groups' registration before the Comelec.

Kabataan had dubbed this as a "plain and brazen red tagging" and an "illegal act" of silencing opposition to the government, while Gabriela said it was a "sinister move to disenfranchise millions of Filipino women."—With a report from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

