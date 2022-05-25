MANILA – The Commission of Elections on Wednesday released the the official list of party-list groups that won in the 2022 national and local elections.
The groups are:
- ACT-CIS
- 1-RIDER PL
- TINGOG
- 4PS
- AKO BICOL
- SAGIP
- ANG PROBINSYANO
- USWAG ILONGGO
- TUTOK TO WIN
- CIBAC
- SENIOR CITIZENS PL
- DUTERTE YOUTH
- AGIMAT
- KABATAAN
- ANGAT
- MARINO
- AKO BISAYA
- PROBINSYANO AKO
- LPGMA
- API
- GABRIELA
- CWS
- AGRI
- P3PWD
- AKO ILOCANO AKO
- KUSUG TAUSUG
- AN WARAY
- KALINGA
- AGAP
- COOP NATCO
- MALASAKIT@BAYANIHAN
- BHW
- GP PARTY
- BH
- ACT TEACHERS
- TGP
- BICOL SARO
- DUMPER PTDA
- PINUNO
- ABANG LINGKOD
- PBA
- OFW
- ABONO
- ANAKALUSUGAN
- KABAYAN
- MAGSASAKA
- 1-PACMAN
- APEC
- PUSONG PINOY
- TUCP
- PATROL
- MANILA TEACHERS
- AAMBIS-OWA
- PHILRECA
- ALONA
According to the Comelec, the proclamation of party-list groups is set on Thursday, 4 p.m. at the Philippine International Convention Center.
In a press conference earlier Wednesday, Commissioner George Garcia said the Comelec, sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) for senators and party-lists, is prevented from proclaiming groups facing petitions for cancellation of their registration.
Party-list groups assured of House seats but have cancellation cases include Kabataan and Gabriela.
Gabriela and Kabataan were accused by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) of being linked to the communist movement.
NTF-ELCAC sought the cancellation of the 2 groups' registration before the Comelec.
Kabataan had dubbed this as a "plain and brazen red tagging" and an "illegal act" of silencing opposition to the government, while Gabriela said it was a "sinister move to disenfranchise millions of Filipino women."—With a report from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
