Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — Five people were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blew off inside a passenger bus along Gensan Drive in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Thursday.

Police identified three of the said victims as Joseph Rodolfo Valenzuela, Jonalyn Ferrer, and Angel Ferrer.

Two other wounded victims remain unidentified as of writing.

Police had earlier said that among the injured were tricycle drivers who were riding along the highway beside the bus when the suspected IED went off at around 12:30 p.m. This was also confirmed by Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena.

The injured were given first aid and sent to the nearest hospital.

"May isang na-injure ng tricycle driver, kasi nasa likod ng Yellow Bus. At sinubmit namin siya sa MRI to determine whether may damage sa ulo niya. Kasi ang reklamo niya, mukhang naapektuhan ang ear drum niya," Ogena told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Siniguro lang namin na talagang walang impact yung bomba sa kaniya," he added.

The explosion was caught on surveillance camera owned by a private company. It happened at the rear of the bus.

"Nagtataka rin ako bakit nakalusot yan. Ang pagkakaalam ko mahigpit naman yung mga bus dito. Bago ka umakyat, ini-inspect naman yan. Kung paano nakalusot, siguro that will be subject of an investigation also," said Ogena when asked where the IED could have been placed.

Ogena said the bus came from Tacurong City, where another explosion also happened around that time.

"Iniimbestigahan ito kasi, baka may koneksyon ito. Mahirap naman sabihin na coincidence eh. May sumabog din sa Tacurong, na ilang kilometro lang yan, mga more or less 30 kilometers away from Koronadal City," he said.

"Parang lumalabas it's orchestrated... to create an impact siguro," he added.

"We did not expect this to happen. Nabigla kami sa nangyari. Siguro, hihintayin ko na lang yung resulta, kung ano ang dahlia, ano ang motibo ng mga grupo."

The Philippine National Police (PNP)-South Cotabato Explosives and Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group immediately responded to the scene.

Ogena said there is unconfirmed information that a "very big armed group" is involved in the blast. He said politics may have nothing to do with the incident.

Declaring a state of emergency in the locality due to the incident is not being considered now since investigation is still ongoing, the mayor said.

As of writing, authorities have yet to release additional details on the incident, as they have declined media interviews.

— Report from Chat Ansagay