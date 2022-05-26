Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Two people were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside a passenger bus along Gensan Drive in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Thursday.

The victims, according to initial police reports, were both tricycle drivers who were riding along the highway beside the bus when the suspected IED blew up at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the wounded drivers were given first aid and sent to the nearest hospital.

The explosion was caught on surveillance camera owned by a private company.

The Philippine National Police (PNP)-South Cotabato Explosives and Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group immediately responded to the scene.

As of writing, authorities have yet to release additional details on the incident, as they have declined media interviews until they are finished with the investigation.

— Report from Chat Ansagay, ABS-CBN News