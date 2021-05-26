San Juan vaccinates 30 pct of target population for herd immunity

Residents of San Juan CIty are inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Juan City has vaccinated 30 percent of its target population to reach herd immunity, Mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

Vaccines are given according to the order of pre-registered residents and their priority category, the mayor said as he reiterated that there was no selling of inoculation slots or COVID-19 jabs in the city.

Only pre-registered residents are also allowed in vaccination sites, he added.

"This is an online scam, people trying to fool other people online by supposedly offering vaccine slots or vaccines," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It’s not very easy to enter our facilities if you are not qualified or not scheduled for the day."

The city has about 8 days' supply of AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, Zamora added.

The mayor, meantime, said he was in favor of a gradual easing of quarantine restrictions. Metro Manila mayors are set to meet as general community quarantine with heightened restrictions imposed on the capital region is set to end May 31.

"If ever the status will change it should be very gradual. It should be just within allowable businesses and industries and possibly just increasing the capacity," he said.

San Juan City's active cases is down to 173 cases from a peak of 1,296 active infections last April 12, Zamora said.

The Philippines on Tuesday tallied 3,972 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,188,672, of which 48,201 or 4.1 percent were active infections.