Samal Island, Dagupan City mayors test positive for COVID-19

The mayors of the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte and Dagupan City in Pangasinan have tested positive for COVID-19, they said in separate announcements Wednesday.

Samal Mayor Al David Uy said that his swab test showed he was positive for the virus on Wednesday. He is currently in isolation while asymptomatic.

"I am encouraging all of my close contacts since last week to please submit yourselves for RT-PCR or antigen test at our City Health Office," he said in a statement.

The mayor said his office and the rest of the city government would continue to function while he is in quarantine.

As of Tuesday, Samal Island has logged 346 total COVID-19 cases, 15 of which are active cases.

Dagupan City Mayor Brian Lim, meanwhile, said he decided to get admitted in a hospital while experiencing mild symptoms.

“With the interest of transparency and full disclosure, ay iaabot ko sa inyo ang balita na nagpositibo ako sa COVID-19 (I am sharing with you that I've tested positive for COVID-19,” said Lim.

He said he had interacted with several people on Sunday who later tested positive for the virus so he went on quarantine and took an antigen test, which later showed he had also acquired COVID.

An RT-PCR test, meanwhile, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that he was positive for the virus. Doctors said Lim has mild pneumonia that should be treated immediately.

Lim already got complete shots against COVID-19 and he believes this will help him fend off severe symptoms.

“Ako po ay naniniwala na dahil nabakunahan na ako, very, very mild symptoms lang ang ating nararamdaman,” he said.

(I believe that because I've been vaccinated, I just have very, very mild symptoms.)

Those he interacted with have been placed under quarantine.

- Reports from Hernel Tocmo and Elaine Fulgencio