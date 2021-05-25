Robredo to bring COVID-19 response projects to Palawan

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said her office will be bringing their COVID-19 response projects to Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said a team from her office will be flying to Palawan on Wednesday to roll out their projects in the province to help in managing the surge in COVID-19 cases there.

"When we read about the surge in Palawan, we got in touch with Puerto Princesa Mayor Cecil Bayron. He linked us up with Dr Dean Palanca, Head of the Incident Management Team who briefed us of the situation on the ground," she wrote.

Among the COVID-19 response projects spearheaded by the Office of the Vice President are Bayanihan E-Konsulta, an online consultation platform and the Swab Cab, a mobile COVID-19 testing facility that aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units with high transmission and infection rates.

