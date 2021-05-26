PH must rally world support on West Philippine Sea issue, says analyst

MANILA - A political analyst stressed Wednesday the importance of rallying the support of other countries as the Philippines negotiates with China on issues related to the West Philippine Sea.

“Whether bilaterally or multilaterally, we need to negotiate because we cannot afford to go to war. We don’t have the capability for that. I think what should happen is that even if bilaterally or multilaterally, we should have many other countries on our side," Ramon Casiple said at a forum.

"That means we have to campaign to have our own position accepted in the international level as widely as possible,” he said.

Casiple urged the country to have a “unified position” and avoid debating openly as the country negotiates with China.

“We need to have unified position if we can as a nation. I don’t think it’s proper for Filipinos to debate openly when you are negotiating. Negotiation becomes complicated because of that,” he said when asked for his reaction to the public dialogue between President Rodrigo Duterte and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile.

Duterte has refused to strongly assert the Philippines' rights in the West Philippine Sea despite continuing Chinese incursions. China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea has no legal basis, according to a UN-backed arbitration court.

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III, Asia Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, Inc. Research Fellow, said that while bilateral negotiations play a role in diffusing tensions, this should not prevent countries from engaging other options to resolve disputes.

He pointed out that other countries such as Malaysia and Singapore have a history of settling disputes before the International Court of Justice.

As for the Philippines and China, Pitlo points out, the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China remains a “viable channel” to discuss issues even if their latest meeting did not produce a joint statement.

“The bilateral track is very important, is very critical. In a perfect world, you try to settle disputes among neighbors. If one party feels that there’s not progress or significant development arising from that bilateral track, then other options may be tapped,” Pitlo said.

University of Asia and the Pacific Professor Robin Michael Garcia says that while China pursued compromise and concessions in 17 out of 23 disputes with other countries in the past, it remains to be seen if this will happen during the era of current Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



“I think it’s a moving target as to how China will sort of react but we believe in past dependency, which is that past decisions will also dictate future decision. By looking at that past record of China since 1949, maybe we can conclude that China will also settle, resolve the territorial disputes amicably,” Garcia said.

The Philippines in 2013 decided to elevate its maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea to arbitration after bilateral negotiations failed to get Beijing's recognition of Manila's rights in the sea under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The initiation of Arbitral Proceedings against China on the nine-dash line is an operationalization of President (Benigno) Aquino’s policy for a peaceful and rules-based resolution of disputes in the (West Philippine Sea) in accordance with international law, specifically UNCLOS," then Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario said in January 2013.

"The Philippines has exhausted almost all political and diplomatic avenues for a peaceful negotiated settlement of its maritime dispute with China. On numerous occasions, dating back to 1995, the Philippines has been exchanging views with China to peacefully settle these disputes. To this day, a solution is still elusive. We hope that the Arbitral Proceedings shall bring this dispute to a durable solution," he added.

China, a signatory to UNCLOS that allows the arbitration process, did not participate in the arbitral proceedings and continues to disregard the arbitral award.

It has built artificial islands in the South China Sea and equipped those with military installations, and has also been driving away Filipino fishermen and maritime authorities.

