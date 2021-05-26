Person behind alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine, inoculation slots surrenders

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The person behind the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine and inoculation slots in Mandaluyong City surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

The suspect turned himself in to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos and Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos.

Screenshots of vaccination slots allegedly being sold for at least P10,000 in Mandaluyong City went viral recently, where a buyer can choose what brand could be used for his or her inoculation.

MMDA chief Abalos, whose wife is the mayor of Mandaluyong City, earlier said he coordinated with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegation.

He earlier said a person has so far been identified, noting that the suspect is not an employee of city hall.

