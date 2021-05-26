Only cops can do drug busts: Sotto pushes for creation of Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - To prevent misencounters between the police and anti-narcotics agents, Senate President Vicente Sotto III is pushing for the creation of a new agency that will leave drug busts up to the Philippine National Police.

The Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority will only supervise and leave drug bust operations to the Philippine National Police to avoid misencounters, Sotto said.

"Under nila ang PNP pagdating sa enforcement at di kailangan na sila mismo ang nagba-buy bust," he said.

(They will supervise the PNP in terms of enforcement and they don't need to conduct buy busts themselves.)

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has opposed the move to dissolve the agency.

Sotto said PDEA has become too "centralized" in enforcement that it has forgotten its other mandates.

"Ang pagsagupa sa illegal drugs at drug abuse, di puwedeng puro enforcement. Sapagkat habang may drug dependent, may magbebenta," he said.

(Addressing illegal drugs and drug abuse can't just be pure enforcement. As long as there are drug dependents, there will be drug dealers.)

The Senate public order and dangerous drug committee on Monday opened its investigation into the misencounter between PDEA and PNP in February, which left 4 dead.

On May 14, a near misencounter between the two law enforcement agencies occurred at a mall in Fairview, Quezon City.