OCTA: Cases still significant to ease restrictions

Residents spend their weekend afternoon outdoors along a closed road in Pandacan, Manila on May 22, 2021. Quarantine restrictions in the greater Manila area, also known as NCR Plus, have eased allowing more businesses to open as the country recorded its 5th straight quarter of contraction caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Despite the continuous downward trend of COVID-19 infections in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces, the OCTA Research Group does not recommend the easing of a heightened general community quarantine to looser restrictions.

In an online press briefing Wednesday, Professor Guido David noted that average cases in the NCR has dropped to 1,099 in the last 7 days. This is at least 80% lower than compared to the peak of the surge. The average peak was at 5,550. However, improving numbers does not mean the region will no longer experience another dreaded surge.

“Even though we have made significant improvements, the NCR will always be at risk of another surge. we don’t know when this may happen. Variants come in, we have the Indian variant and complacency may lead to another surge at this point in time. So while where not yet vaccinated fully that’s what could happen,” he said.

The reproduction number in the region has also decreased to 0.53 from a figure above 2 when cases were highest. Cities in the NCR are now also seeing a positivity rate of less than 10% dropping their risk level to moderate.

But even as numbers improve, the group feels it is still not the right time to loosen restrictions.

“While we believe we can relax restrictions, we think that we should try to retain GCQ at this time because the cases are still significant,” he said.

But should the government decide to ease restrictions and balance the economy, David said this should be done gradually and with utmost care.

“It can be relaxed from a heightened restriction to maybe something lower. If we ease restrictions, it has to be recalibrated. We can add more public transportation rather than increase capacity in public transportation.”

RELATED VIDEO: