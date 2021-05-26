Joy Belmonte summons councilor over alleged protocol violation

MANILA — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued a show cause order Wednesday to a councilor who organized a food distribution activity that allegedly violated health protocols.

Belmonte did not specify what violations were committed by QC councilor and majority floor leader Franz Pumaren in the activity he organized Tuesday in Barangay Old Balara.

The mayor asked Pumaren, a former professional basketball player and coach, to explain his side.

"The move is consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position," she said.

The City Legal Department is also investigating the incident.

Participants of the event will be tested for COVID-19, Belmonte said.

Quezon City has among the highest incidences of COVID-19 in the country.