House minority calls for moratorium on tuition hike

MANILA — The House of Representatives minority bloc wants private schools to stop raising tuition for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Lawrence Fortun said Wednesday the bloc would file a resolution that would impose a moratorium on tuition increases for private schools during the health crisis.

"We will just be finalizing the draft today," he said.

Fortun said the pandemic has led to massive unemployment and poverty that could "result in the deprivation of a substantial number of Filipino children and youth of access to education."

"The situation is also already extremely dire for many families whose crisis will be significantly exacerbated by any increase in tuition fees that may be imposed by schools," the lawmaker said.

"Any additional expenses in education, on top of those already necessitated by distance learning such as Internet connection and learning gadgets, will only make education more inaccessible, especially to the poor and marginalized," he said.

Fortun also urged private schools to reduce their tuition and other fees, such as operational expenses, since campuses remain closed.

Last year, the Department of Education approved 645 tuition hike applications of private schools.

More than 800 private schools in basic education also halted operations this academic year, citing low enrollment and inability to comply with distance learning requirements, according to the DepEd.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: