MANILA - A fire broke out in a residential area in Pier 15, Port Area in Manila City on Wednesday, with authorities raising the 3rd alarm as of 6 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the affected area is located at the back of Red Cross Manila branch.

The Manila Public Information Office also confirmed the blaze.

