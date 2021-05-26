Family of Fil-Am killed while protecting girlfriend from carjackers wants justice

DALY CITY, California - The family of a 19-year old Filipino-American who died after saving his girlfriend from carjackers is calling for justice.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen to me,” said Ashly Tianson's father Roberto Prado.

Police said Tianson got off from work as a security guard in San Mateo in California and was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when some boys reportedly approached them and tried to take his vehicle at about 9 p.m. of May 14.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and Tianson covered his girlfriend to protect her. He ended up getting shot several times.

Tianson was taken to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.



His family is still trying to process the tragedy.

“We don’t expect this because he’s a good kid. He worked hard every day. He worked hard for everything. I don’t know why this happened to my son,” said his mother, Mae Ann Prado.

The San Mateo Police arrested two teenagers in connection to Tianson's shooting and charged them with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.



“They need to be forever in jail. It’s not acceptable. They need to charge them as adults. They know what they are doing,” said his mother.

After immigrating from the Philippines with his mother in 2008, Tianson's family said the victim had dreams of enlisting in the US army and becoming a firefighter.



Despite not getting a chance to realize those goals, Tianson's family said he died a hero.



A GoFundMe account set up by Tianson's brother and sister--Robert and Kristie Prado--has raised over $40,000, far surpassing its goal of $18,000, to pay for funeral expenses.

“It’s overwhelming. I see these donations and maybe 3% is that I only know; the rest is unknown to me. It touches your heart and it makes you strong,” said his father.

The Prado family shared that they will be meeting with San Mateo Police later this week to hopefully get more updates on his case.

Authorities are continuing to ask the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information or footage related to the shooting are urged to contact the San Mateo County Police Department.

