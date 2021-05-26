DOH: Half of 2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots administered before expiry

Senior citizens from Manila are injected with their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España Manila on May 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health said on Wednesday it has administered half of the COVID-19 shots from Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca, which would expire in June and July.

Recipients have used about 1 million of the current supply of 2 million AstraZeneca shots, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

About 500,000 doses are reserved as the second dose of the 2-shot vaccine, which is given 12 weeks after the first jab, she said in a televised public briefing.

"Almost 497,000 na lang ang kailangan nating maiturok as first dose sa June, so we are confident by the end of June, mai-jab na itong ating remaining [nearly] 500 [thousand shots] as first doses," Cabotaje said.

(We just need to administer about almost 497,000 as first dose in June, so we are confident that by the end of June, we can jab the remaining nearly 500,000 shots as first doses.

In total, the Philippines has taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.305 million of these doses nationwide as of May 24.

The vaccination drive currently covers the top 3 priority groups, namely, health workers, the elderly, and people with health risks who are more prone to developing severe COVID-19.

The inoculation of the next 2 priority groups— essential workers and indigents— is expected to start in June.