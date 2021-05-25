DFA: 143 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, highest in May

MANILA—The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,840 as 143 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 130 new recoveries and no new fatality.

The reported new cases are the highest so far in May. The DFA has been reporting fewer than 10 new cases for most of the month.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,112 as 11,560 of those infected have recovered, while 1,168 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,270 in the Asia Pacific, 931 in Europe, 3,796 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,188,672 people. The tally includes 20,019 deaths, 1,120,452 recoveries, and 48,201 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 167.4 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

