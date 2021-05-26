Comelec to tightly monitor political ad spending on social media as 2022 polls near

MANILA - The Commission on Elections will keep a close watch of spending for political ads on social media in the upcoming 2022 elections, an election official said Wednesday.

In a forum, Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. said the commission believes there will be increased use of social media and online platforms for campaign ads as there are plans to keep attendees of sorties limited with the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Online ads will be counted as broadcast ads, Kho said, and rules on spending limits will apply.

“I-ko-consider namin siya (social media campaign) as broadcast, kasi we cannot stop them from posting kasi free expression 'yan. We will control that in relation to spending limits. Naglabas kami ng sariling rules that would now say social media will be considered broadcast, but this would be limited to spending limits. Social media presence will be a major thing for campaign. It’s a great equalizer for people who have less funding,” Kho said.

(We will consider social media campaign as broadcast, because we cannot stop them from posting, as this is free expression. We will control that in relation to spending limits. We released rules that would now say social media would be considered broadcast. But this would be limited to spending limits. Social media presence will be a major thing for campaign. It’s a great equalizer for people who have less funding.)

Kho explained that campaign ads in social media are still paid for and candidates must declare such expenses in their statement of contribution and expenditures (SOCE).

Exceeding ad spending for an electoral campaign is a violation. Kho warned that many political candidates were earlier disqualified over excessive spending.

He, meanwhile, asked for understanding from the public following complaints of premature campaigning of some candidates.

“Meron kaming schedule where they can start campaigning, pero prior to that period, hindi siya considered as campaigning. This is governed by law and jurisprudence. Sana po maintindihan niyo,” Kho said.

(There is a schedule when they can start campaigning. But prior to that period it is not considered campaigning. This is governed by law and jurisprudence. I hope you understand.)

New campaign rules under pandemic

Among other guidelines Comelec has prepared for the upcoming elections are crowd control guidelines in filing certificates of candidacy and allowing limited campaign sorties.

“Sa campaign sorties mismo, we are discussing measures how to allow this but at the same time balance it with anti-COVID measures. We will allow campaign, but we will encourage them to use the net (internet), we will probably limit the people who will attend the meeting de avance but will discourage this time 'yung pagbubuhat ng mga bata at handshake sa kampanyahan,” Kho said.

(In campaign sorties we are discussing measures on how to allow that but at the same time balance it with anti-COVID measures. We will allow campaign, but we will encourage them to use the Internet. We will probably limit who will attend the miting de avance but will discourage carrying kids and hand-shaking in the campaigns.)

Former Comelec Commissioner Gregorio Larazabal earlier said Comelec needs to have long-term plans in monitoring campaign ads in social media.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal also challenged Congress to pass a law prohibiting early campaigning for candidates. It will also help if media outfits refuse premature political ads, he added.

“I challenge Congress, if you are really sincere in enacting laws to reform our electoral system, you should restore or revive 'yung radio, TV and print…. you ban this political advertisement that media entities should not be allowed to accept or to sell or to grant free of charge itong mga advertisement of persons who filed their certificates of candidacy kasi ang nangyayari ngayon dahil sa wala na ngang premature campaigning 'yung mga kandidato nakakapag-advertise sila (because at the moment since there is no such thing as premature campaigning [before the campaign period], some candidates are advertising),” Macalintal said.

Elections will push through

Kho also reiterated that a “no-election” scenario is impossible, citing how the Palawan plebiscite pushed through in the middle of a pandemic.

The pandemic did not also hinder voters from attending, Kho said, as the plebiscite registered a 60-percent turnout.

Comelec also shuns the possibility of having two-day elections next year and is instead looking at extending voting hours, he said.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News