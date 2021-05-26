55 people in QC pool party positive for COVID-19

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a pool party in Quezon City rose to 55, the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) said Wednesday.

“May nadagdag na isa sa hinihintay nating lab result so naging 55 na po ang nag positive,” said CESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Cruz said they will also conduct a retest today on another resident whose initial test result came out as inconclusive.

“Tapos na po ang contact tracing kaya po naka-lockdown na sila. Matatapos na po yung lockdown, malapit nang mag 14 days. On the 15th day nila iaa-assess po ulit doon kung meron pang may symptoms sa lugar and then idedetermine kung i-extend pa ang lockdown o hindi,” said Cruz.

Cruz said they conducted a combination of antigen and RT-PCR tests on the residents of Barangay Nagkakaisang Nayon who attended a pool party.

He said most of those who tested positive showed no symptoms.

The city’s Legal Department earlier issued a show cause order against Barangay Chairman Feliciano dela Cruz.

