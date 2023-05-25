PCO handout

MANILA — The Presidential Communications Office has released its free newspaper “The Philippine Gazette,” which would cover the projects of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In a release, the Palace said the Bureau of Communications Services led the project. Its first issue was released on Wednesday.

The Palace said the newspaper would be available in the LRT-2's Recto, Cubao, and Santolan stations, PNR's Tutuban station, the Manila North Harbor Terminal, and Victory Liner Terminal in Pasay.

It will be released monthly, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil told ABS-CBN News.