Fire in Taguig contained, no casualties reported

A residential area in Barangay Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City was hit by fire Thursday evening.

The fire reportedly started in the second floor of a house, but it was easily extinguished and no other houses were affected.

No casualties were reported.

"Ang sinasabi nitong may-ari may nag-iispark pero binalewala niya lang 'yun. Tabi kasi ng mga kable 'yung bahay niya eh... Nakita ng mga kapitbahay maitim na usok... and then lumiyab 'yung after ng malakas na ulan," said local official Kagawad Amante dela Cruz.

The Bureau of Fire Protection raised the alarm to first level, indicating that the fire was contained and did not pose a serious threat.

The fire was successfully put out at 7:24 p.m.