NBI operatives escort six suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo for inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice headquarters in Manila on March 23, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Justice said Thursday it would investigate allegations that law enforcers allegedly tortured a suspect in the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo if it finds basis.

Four suspects in the March 4 killing of Degamo and 9 others have recanted their earlier testimonies on their supposed involvement in the crime.

One of them, Osmundo Rivero, claimed he was tortured into linking suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the crime while under police custody, adding that officers allegedly threatened to hurt his family if he did not cooperate.

"If it's true what he alleges there that he had been tortured or intimidated and if that has to be investigated, then we will conduct the investigation," Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon told ANC's "Rundown".

"If ever it is proven that there is some truth or there's any basis for the charges, then those who are responsible or those who will be identified to be responsible, should be made to face charges as well," he added.

The DOJ, however, has this warning to the suspects.

"If on the other hand, it would appear there is no basis for these charges or these allegations, then Rivero should be made to account for it himself," Fadullon said.

"He should not be allowed to toy with the criminal justice system or toy with this justice system by coming up with changes in his statements without necessarily being able to explain or justify the same. That would hold true for the others," he added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla earlier said he expected recantations after some of the suspects allegedly lawyered up and stopped cooperating.

On May 17, some 2 months after the killings, authorities filed murder complaints against Teves.

Eleven suspects are also facing murder charges in court.

Teves maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime. He has yet to return to the Philippines.