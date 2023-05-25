Children are loaded onto buses as social workers take custody of 120 orphans housed at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City on May 23, 2023 following a cease and desist order for alleged violations. Gentle Hands Executive Director Charity Charity Graff has been given 20 days to comply with the complaints filed against the care facility. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday defended the presence of armed policemen when they rescued the children in Gentle Hands Inc. in Quezon City earlier this week, noting that it was a peace and order matter.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said while they wanted the rescue operations to be low-key, the alleged "resistance" of caretakers in the care facility prompted them to use force.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, Gentle Hands executive director Charity Graff said the DSWD even "threatened" their new security guard.

"Supposedly nga parang field trip-style lang ito. Medyo dina-downplay natin iyong pagri-rescue sa kanila para hindi na po masyadong madagdagan iyong burden ng ating mga kababayan," said Lopez in a televised briefing.

"Kaya lang, with the resistance of the management, that complicated everything," he added.

"Tama, nandoon iyong mga pulis—well, hindi naman po natin puwedeng i-discard iyong public (sic) and order doon."

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday said while the rescue operation was urgent, authorities must deal with it "in a manner that is conscious and sensitive to the needs of the children."

CHR cited circulating online reports that members of the police retrieved the children from the care facility on May 22, "causing distress."

Lopez said they were willing to cooperate with the CHR on this, but stressed that they were only thinking about the welfare of the children involved.

"Babalik ulit tayo, kung iyong atin pong management ay naki-cooperate kaagad, hindi na po magiging ganito iyong sitwasyon," he said.

"Kailangan nating bumalik... we understand the emotions involved, iyong mga investment, rapport na na-establish. Kaya lang, we cannot compromise iyong safety ng mga bata na maaari pong mapahamak," he said.

On May 22, DSWD issued a cease and desist order against Gentle Hands Inc. after social workers who conducted a spot inspection over the weekend discovered it failed to comply with the department's minimum standards for residential facilities for children.

The orphanage was given 20 days to answer the alleged violations and was told they would transfer the children to their facilities in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, and Muntinlupa City in the meantime.

But abruptly pulling out the kids, Graff asserted, is harmful to their well-being.

She said 95 percent of those in their care struggle with trauma.