Photo courtesy of Department of Migrant Workers/Facebook

MANILA — Filipinos affected by Kuwait's suspension of visa issuances for newly hired workers have been given financial assistance worth P30,000 each, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday.

The Filipinos also underwent "job matching for employment opportunities to other countries," according to the agency.

"The DMW assured the OFWs of sustained employment facilitation assistance so that they can continue to earn for their families," it said in a Facebook update.

There were some 815 Kuwait-bound Filipinos, many of them already had an Overseas Employment Certificate, DMW Secretary Susan Ople previously said.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed an entry ban on Filipinos without a residence permit, citing the Philippines' supposed non-compliance to a labor agreement.

Issued by the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation on May 10, the memorandum has ordered personnel of Kuwait International Airport to bar Filipinos from entering the country, even those with visas, except for Filipinos who are Kuwait residents.

Last week, two-day talks between Philippine and Kuwaiti officials were held to discuss the new policy, but Ople said the parties had differences on many issues.

"We just need to respect the decision of Kuwait and life goes on," she added, noting that the Philippine delegation was welcomed "cordially."

But she was hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon through labor diplomacy.

"Hopeful tayo na mare-resolve naman 'yung mga issues," Ople said.