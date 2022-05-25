The Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers receive boxes containing certificates of canvass at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Winners in the 2022 party-list race will be proclaimed on Thursday afternoon, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official said.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia announced the development after the certificates of canvass (COC) from the entire Lanao del Sur province were transmitted to the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday.

The canvassing for party-list groups is set to be completed within the day as the Comelec reconvenes as the NBOC for the said race.

"We will have to resolve several issues. Madali naman pong i-resolve ang mga issues na 'yan. We will always be guided by the Supreme Court decision at saka 'yung previous computation ng Commission on Election," Garcia said.

(Those issues can be resolved easily. We will always be guided by the Supreme Court decision and the previous computation of the Commission on Election.)

Garcia also said that there were no untoward incidents during the special elections held Tuesday in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur, and that that no defective vote counting machines (VCM) were reported due to the 1:1 ratio among the VCMs, SD cards, and their backups.

The poll body also apologized for the failure of some of its provincial election supervisors to submit to Congress hard copies of their certificates of canvass for the presidential and vice-presidential races.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo described the incident as "unacceptable and inexcusable." He said the poll body would investigate whether it was an inadvertent mistake or done on purpose.

“Patuloy din kaming humihingi ng dispensa, paumanhin din po kung sakaling mayroong kaunting human error, hindi nailagay ang COC [sa ballot box], pero available naman po, nand'yan naman po lahat ng COC na yan,” Garcia added.

(We also apologize if there was a bit of human error, when the COCs were not included, but these are all available, all COCs are there.)

The accuracy of the VCMs used in the May 9 polls, based on the random manual audit, remains at 99.9 percent, said the Comelec.

