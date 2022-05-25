MANILA – Various scenes of relief and happiness engulfed Wednesday’s atmosphere at the House of Representatives even before the proclamation of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and vice president-elect Sara Duterte.

Marcos gave Duterte, his running mate, a tight hug upon seeing her inside their holding room at the House of Representatives hours before they were formally proclaimed as winners of the presidential and vice presidential race, respectively.

Duterte, who flew in via helicopter all the way from Antique, was accompanied by former president, now congresswoman Gloria Arroyo, who earlier greeted Marcos, “Congratulations, Mr. President.”

Marcos then asked Arroyo’s guidance on how he would lead the nation, to which the former president immediately accepted.

Save for some of her staff and security aides, Duterte attended her proclamation, solo.

Marcos, meanwhile, came with his wife Liza, son Simon, mother and former first lady Imelda, sisters Imee and Irene, and brother-in-law Greggy Araneta.

While waiting for their proclamation, the legislator’s executive lounge was abuzz with the tandem’s well-wishers coming from both houses of congress and some local officials.

Congress employees also patiently waited outside the lounge just to get a glimpse at the next leaders of the country.

Lawmakers who became part of the joint canvassing committee at around 6 p.m. entered the holding room to personally congratulate them.

Among them are Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senator Risa Hontiveros who are both close allies of losing presidential candidate, Vice-President Leni Robredo.

Upon stepping inside the session hall, a thundering applause greeted Marcos and Duterte.

Shouts of support also reverberated inside the halls of Congress as Senate and House leaders raised the hands of Marcos and Duterte.

In a handwritten statement that she read before the media, Duterte conveyed her gratitude to the commission on elections, teachers, police, military and members of congress for giving the nation an orderly and peaceful election.

"To Comelec, our teachers, police and soldiers, and the honorable members of Congress in joint session, thank you for a generally peaceful and orderly election. Ang akong pagdaog maoy kadausan sa inyong tanan nitabang, nanikamot ug nisuporta kanako," Duterte said.

Duterte then dedicated her victory to "Kean Gabriel, Larry, Jaren and Frederick and all those who passed because of terrorism, abuse, criminality, and bullying."

"The opportunity to serve as vice president I dedicate to Kean Gabriel, Larry, Jaren and Frederick and all those who passed because of terrorism, abuse, criminality, and bullying. Thank you for the opportunity to save lives," she added.

In 2016, Davao City, Duterte issued an executive order establishing the Kean Gabriel Anti-Child Abuse Program named after a three-year-old child who died after being subjected to abuse from his stepfather.

Her appeal to the people: unite to ensure a peaceful and a united Philippines.

"Magtulungan tayo para sa isang bayan na mapayapa at nagkakaisa. Mahal natin ang Pilipinas. May GOD bless the Philippines. Daghan salamat," Duterte said.

Marcos, in a separate interview, also shared how humbled he was by the thought that 31 million Filipinos voted for him.

"I am humbled because for anyone in public service or in a public life, the most valuable thing you may receive from a fellow citizen is their vote because embedded in that are their hopes and their aspiration for the future. But also embedded in that vote are the trust and the confidence that they give to you to take them to that aspirational future," he said.

As the incoming president, Marcos Jr. vowed to do everything he can to bring a better nation to the people.

"I thank our people. And beyond that I promise you that we may not be perfect but we will always strive to perfection. Thank you very much. I congratulate all of those involved in the electoral process - the Comelec, all our teachers, our BEIs, up to the National Board of Canvassers here in Congress for what I can say in my experience the best-run election that we have seen and that it has reflected truly the voice of the people and the choice of the people. So I am awe-inspired by this responsibility that have been given," he said.

He also made his main appeal to the Filipino nation.

"I ask you all to pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well, because when the president does well, the country does well and I want to do well for this country," Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. and Duterte will formally assume their office noon of June 30.

