MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has said funding increased for its subsidy programs catering to private high schools students, allowing more learners to avail of the cash aid.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the DepEd said the Department of Budget and Management approved a "substantial increase" in the 2023 budget for Government Assistance and Subsidies, which includes the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) and Senior High School Voucher (SHS VP) programs.

The ESC and SHS VP provide financial assistance to those entering junior and senior high school, respectively, in private schools.

The voucher program got an approved budget of P39.33 billion, covering 1,132,155 beneficiaries for School Year 2023-2024, the DepEd said.

Meanwhile, the ESC secured an P11.05-billion budget for 1,031,193 grantees.

"With this substantial increase... DepEd is now better equipped to fulfill its mandate to improve and expand access to quality education for junior and senior high schools," the agency said.

"This is through aiding private education institutions by making payments to private schools on their billings filed and claimed in previous years," it added.

The DepEd said it was also "financially capacitated to make full payments to concerned private schools within one budget year."

