DILG shutters 7 illegal online sabong websites

DILG spox requests Meta to shut down e-sabong pages on Facebook

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has closed down 7 e-sabong websites operating illegally, saying more were being monitored as the gambling platform proliferated again amid President Rodrigo Duterte's ban order.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the national police's anti-cybercrime team is probing the websites' administrators so they could file charges. The police unit has also monitored 12 websites and 8 social media pages linked to online sabong operations.

"We are coordinating with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) for these websites to be shut down," said Malaya in a statement on Wednesday.

"Of the 12 websites, only 2 were registered in the Philippines while the rest are located in other countries," it read.

DILG also found out that there were Facebook groups promoting e-sabong operations and gives access to users through links once interested cockfighters send them a message, Malaya said.

His agency already appealed to Meta, Facebook's parent company, to delete the pages for online sabong since "minors are able to access the sites freely," the interior secretary said.

"Since the mode of payment and cash-out is through GCash and other platforms, they will also request the assistance of Globe in putting a stop to the use of their platform for illegal purposes," the agency's statement read.



"These illegal e-Sabong outfits are operating without licenses or franchises from the national or local governments and are not remitting a single peso in revenue to the state,” explained Malaya.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año over the weekend ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group and PNP units across the country to go after unregulated online cockfighting sites.

This, after Duterte earlier this month ordered killing e-sabong operations due to its negative social impact on Filipinos, even after repeatedly defending it due to the billions that it gives government in revenue.

At least 30 sabungeros have gone missing. Duterte had blamed "evil men" for their disappearances.

