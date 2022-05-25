2022 UP college admission results out May 31



MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) said Wednesday the results of its 2022 college admission (CA) would be released on May 31.

In a post on its social media pages, the state university told applicants to ensure that the email address they used in the application portal is active.

"In preparation for the release of UPCA results on 31 May 2022, please make sure that the email address you used in the application portal is active, can be accessed, and is able to send and receive new emails," it said in the advisory.

Those who can no longer access their email address can reach out to upcollegeapplications.oadms@up.edu.ph, it added.

UP has yet to resume its in-person admission test, which has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university has been using an "admission scoring model," which largely considers an applicant's academic performance in high school, to pick first-year students.

