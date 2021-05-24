NBI to probe death of man with autism killed in Valenzuela police raid

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation will look into the death of an 18-year-old man with autism who was allegedly killed in a "gun scuffle" in an illegal cockfighting site in Valenzuela City on Sunday, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said Tuesday.

NBI investigators will arrive at 1 p.m. Tuesday to talk to the family of Erwin Arnigo, whom police said was shot dead when he "grabbed the service firearm of one of the policemen" at the tupada site.

Arnigo's parents, however, said their son was shot in the Homeowners' office and was dragged into the tupada site, according to Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

"Ginigiit ng pamilya na meron silang witnesses na ang biktima ay wala sa vicinity ng patupada. Kundi nandoon malapit sa office ng homeowners' kung saan dinatnan ng pulis doon, dinamba or binear hug tapos binaril doon, then hiniila papunta doon sa tupada site," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The family insists that they have witnesses who said the victim was not in the vicinity of the illegal cockfighting site. He was near the homeowners' officer where he was tackled by the police and shot dead, then dragged to the illegal cockfighting site.)

There was no reason to believe that the police operation was not legitimate, according to the mayor.

All policemen involved in the operation have been placed under restrictive custody of the Valenzuela chief of police, Gatchalian said.

Three others were arrested in the illegal cockfighting site, he added.