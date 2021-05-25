House panel OKs bill vs chemical weapons

MANILA - The House of Representatives committee on public order and safety on Tuesday approved the substitute bill seeking to prohibit the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons, as well as providing for their destruction, and penalties for violations.

The measure, subject to style and amendments, consolidated House Bills 928 and 8954 filed by Magdalo Party-list Rep. Manuel Cabochan III and Patrol Party-list Rep. Jorge Antonio Bustos, respectively.

The proposed “Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act” was approved by the panel in an online meeting presided over by Bustos, who said the measure is seen to be the “fulfillment of all the country’s obligations other than on the Chemical Weapons Convention, a most fundamental treaty we joined and signed in 1993 alongside the majority of nations around the world.”

The bill aims to also provide the lacking framework particularly on banning the use and transfer of chemical weapons, and the regulation of other harmful but controlled chemicals as well as commercial precursors.

“Finally, the bill is seen to fortify our foreign policy thrust on disarmament and will demonstrate our firm commitment to global peace, protection of our people and environment,” Bustos said.

PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Jonas Nograles moved for the bill’s approval, which was seconded by Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento.

Under the consolidated bill, the Anti-Terrorism Council would be designated as the Philippine National Authority on Chemical Weapons Convention.

It will be headed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as chairperson of the ATC.

The ATC would act as the secretariat and implementing arm of the PNA-CWC.

