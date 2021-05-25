Higit 3,000 tourism workers sa Marinduque bibigyan ng cash assistance

BOAC, Marinduque - Nakatakdang magbigay ng cash assistance ang Department of Tourism at Department of Labor and Employment sa mahigit 3,000 tourism workers sa Marinduque.

Aabot sa halos P17 milyong budget ang inilaan para sa cash assistance sa mga worker sa lugar.

Ibinunyag ito nang bumisita si Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa lugar noong Biyernes.

Ayon kay Romulo-Puyat, ilalaan ang P16 milyong budget sa aabot sa 3,390 tourism workers.

"For Marinduque alone, na endorse ng Department of Tourism for 4,733, ang na-approve pa ng DOLE for 3,390 workers, for a total payout amount of 16.95M. Pero gaya ng sinabi ko, we feel that this is a bit still small. Of course, hindi pa na-approve lahat ng binigyan ng na-endorse natin," ani Romulo-Puyat.

"Kung meron pa tayong pwedeng matulungan, pwede pa nating tulungan, kasi akala kasi ng lahat pag tourism, yun nga nagtatrabaho lang sa hotel, tour guide, tour operator. Kasama dito yung boat man, dive instructor, tricycle drivers. Kasi, paano naman iikot yung mga turista, lalo yung turista, gusto naman nila to go local, kasi 'yung mga nagbebenta ng native products, lahat yun kasama," dagdag niya.

Nangako naman ang kalihim na maari pang madagdagan ang cash assistance na maibibigay sa mga tourism workers sa Marinduque.

Labis ang pasasalamat ni Governor Presbitero Velasco Jr.

"The visit of Sec. Berna is a special and memorable moment for Marinduqueños. Your visit, Madam Sec., sparks of hope that amidst the pandemic, we are not forgotten and great things (are) coming for Marinduque," ani Velasco.

Sinamantala naman ni House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, na kasama rin sa pagbisita ng DOT secretary, na mailapit sa Kalihim ng turismo ang nakikitang potensyal ng lalawigan bilang isang tourism destination ng bansa.

"We’ll show Sec. Berna the Luzon Datum, because this one thing na sinasabi ko nga na we really have to push for. Because it tells everyone that when you go to the Philippines, you want to go to the center of the Philippine. And where do you find the center? Marinduque. We’ll try to convince Sec. Berna to help us to be able to develop this sulfur springs," ani House Speaker Velasco, na anak ni Gov. Velasco.

Nangako naman ng suporta si DOT Sec. Puyat. Sinabi rin nitong malaki ang potensyal ng Marinduque pagdating sa turismo sa kabila ng pandemya.

"Lahat ng hinahanap ngayon sa pandemic ng mga travellers, nandito siya. You are world class. Sa tourism road infrastracture, nahihiya ako kay Speaker kasi Speaker siya, pero ang naibigay lang namin is 11.8 million. Kailangan madagdagan kasi nakakahiya. Knowing this is a tourism spot, bakit ganun lang?" ani Romulo-Puyat.

Ibinalita rin ng Kalihim na prayoridad ang mga tourism frontliners sa COVID-19 vaccine.

Hinikayat niya ang lahat na magpabakuna para magtuloy-tuloy ang pabubukas ng ekonomiya.

Mayroong 17 tourism at hospitality establishment na accredited ng Department of Tourism sa Marinduque.

Inanunsiyo rin nitong makakasama ang Marinduque sa itatatag na Center for Fun Tourism Circuit sa South Luzon na nakatuon sa farm, food at faith. Makakasama ng Marinduque sa circuit ang lalawigan ng Albay, Laguna at Quezon.

Layong nitong isalba at pasiglahin ang turismo sa mga nabanggit na lalawigan.

-- Ulat ni Andrew Bernardo

